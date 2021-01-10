Seele-N Hits Market Cap of $7.59 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $6.02 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

