Seigniorage Shares Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $707,698.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

