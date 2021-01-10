Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.04029785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00321336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, RightBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

