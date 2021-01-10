Semux (SEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,576.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $197,108.51 and approximately $8,576.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002133 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.