Semux (SEM) Trading Up 101.6% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $211,171.35 and $6,692.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

