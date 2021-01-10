Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $163,119.95 and $67,083.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

