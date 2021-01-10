Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.