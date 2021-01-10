Sentivate Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Sentivate has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $215,350.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.04029785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00321336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.