Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $327,296.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

