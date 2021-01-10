SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY opened at $30.34 on Friday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.54.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.