Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.0481

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 82.8% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $961,790.71 and approximately $157.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.