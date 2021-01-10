SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $195,996.39 and $27.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,267.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.78 or 0.03373028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00442714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.01561692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00442073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00236530 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008556 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

