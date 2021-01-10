ShipChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $531.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $668,119.80 and approximately $531.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 139% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

