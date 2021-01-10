Shivom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00317966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.83 or 0.03767164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014993 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

