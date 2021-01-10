Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

