ShowHand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $102,446.89 and approximately $135.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00328871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.51 or 0.03977782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

