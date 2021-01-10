SiaCashCoin (SCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,828.55

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $27,828.55 and approximately $1,310.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Token Profile

SiaCashCoin is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

