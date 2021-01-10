SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $483,373.60 and approximately $649.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,153.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.10 or 0.03373439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.15 or 0.01565117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00444790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00236701 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008530 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,909,048 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

