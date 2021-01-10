Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

