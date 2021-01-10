Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 47.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 77.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $124,791.60 and $56.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,570,903 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

