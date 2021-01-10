SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $140,734.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.