SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,762.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $113,762.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

