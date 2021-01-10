Skycoin Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $382,428.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

