Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.70 million and $459,635.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

