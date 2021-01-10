Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 25.5% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $625,874.95 and $96,084.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.