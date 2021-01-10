Smart MFG Price Hits $0.0139 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $4.10 million and $24,356.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.43 or 0.04172817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00322417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 295,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

Smart MFG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using U.S. dollars.

