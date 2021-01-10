SmartCash Price Up 45.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $107,557.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

CREA (CREA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013008 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.