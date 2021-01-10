smARTOFGIVING Market Cap Reaches $10.22 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $4,931.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Token Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Token Trading

smARTOFGIVING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

