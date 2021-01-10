Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $949,229.34

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Smartshare has a market cap of $949,229.34 and approximately $263,486.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

