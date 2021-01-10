SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000932 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.