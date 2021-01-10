SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000957 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

