Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 61.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Solaris has a market cap of $369,910.58 and approximately $507.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.65 or 1.00204035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00351646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00476984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00146200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00027716 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

