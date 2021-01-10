Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLDB. ValuEngine lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.70 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

