Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLDB. ValuEngine lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.70 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
