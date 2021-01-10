SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Tops $240,714.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $240,714.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,665,821 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

