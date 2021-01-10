SoMee.Social (ONG) Achieves Market Cap of $661,090.85

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $661,090.85 and $31,039.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 56.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,811,870 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

