SoMee.Social (ONG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31,171.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $797,201.64 and approximately $31,171.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,811,870 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

