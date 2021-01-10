Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $312,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

