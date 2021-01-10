SpaceChain Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $10.88 million and $8,900.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,453,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,377,039 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

