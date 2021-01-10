SparkPoint Tops 1-Day Volume of $401,859.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $401,859.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

