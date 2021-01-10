SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $46,877.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

