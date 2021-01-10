Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0001

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Spectiv has a market cap of $26,297.96 and $5.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectiv has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.