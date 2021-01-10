Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $964,047.77 and $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

SXUT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.