Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Spectrum has a market cap of $19,781.10 and $8,413.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

