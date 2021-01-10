Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $7,515.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.57 or 0.99500345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

