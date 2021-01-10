Sphere (SPHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,515.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $7,515.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.57 or 0.99500345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044955 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

