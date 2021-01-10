Spiking Price Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 94.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $173,411.80 and $52.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

