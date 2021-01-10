SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $380,616.97

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 16% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $380,616.97 and $79.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,543.57 or 0.99859220 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00377856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00504130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00145933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002558 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

