Stably USD Achieves Market Cap of $509,650.42 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $509,650.42 and approximately $31,825.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

