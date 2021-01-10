Stakenet (XSN) Reaches Market Cap of $32.42 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 78.2% against the dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $32.42 million and $188,860.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00352354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00027137 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001704 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000113 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.01165226 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,112,902 coins and its circulating supply is 111,099,535 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.