Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jan 10th, 2021


Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

