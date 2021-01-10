Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

